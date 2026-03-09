Southeast Michigan temperatures make a run toward 70 degrees on Monday
(FOX 2) - Your Monday morning temperature starts off in the 40s and lower 50s with mostly clear sky. High temperatures today will make a run towards 70° with a lot of sunshine through this afternoon.
It'll be a bit breezy at times, anywhere between 20 and 30 mph.
The next chance for storms arrives late Tuesday. We could potentially see stronger to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. All severe weather modes are in play as the system makes its way across the state of Michigan.
High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid 60s.
Cooler temperatures arrive by the end of the week with daytime highs returning to the seasonal average. The lows will reach far enough down that a light winter mix will be possible during the later portion of the week.
The Source: The FOX 2 meteorology department contributed to this report.