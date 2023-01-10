Cedar Point releases cryptic video about Top Thrill Dragster

A cryptic new video posted this week shows several shots of Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster - the roller coaster recently announced as the site of the park's next project.

Along with the video comes a revised name on the amusement park's website: 2024 Coaster. What could that mean?

The northern Ohio roller coaster capital announced last September that it would be retiring one of its most famous rides, the Top Thrill Dragster after 19 seasons in use. The ride, known for it's blistering speed and imitation of F1 race cars, was at one point the highest coaster in the world.

Taking its place, the park said a "reimagined ride experience" would replace the Top Thrill coaster.

In the latest update, a video posted to its social media shows several aerial and tracking shots of the ride. Some vantage points are from the bottom and some from above. When the 30-second spot is over, the words "A New Formula for Thrills" fade in before being replaced by "Coming 2024."

Could there be a "new" Top Thrill Dragster in the works? Perhaps one that goes faster, accelerates quicker, or goes higher? Fans speculated a better version of the original coaster could be in the works. Images showed the launch location under construction, so whatever the plans that are in place - they're already in motion.

Whatever does come is likely to be inspired by the original. At the end of the video, the echoing voice "I'm ready to go" which typically is sung before each ride would take off can be heard.