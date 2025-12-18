Michigan lawmakers propose cutting property taxes for people who don't use public schools

The Brief Some Michigan lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate school-based property taxes for people who don't use public schools. If passed, people without children, families with children in private schools, and those whose children have graduated would all see their property taxes drop.



Should people who don't have children in government-funded schools be required to pay for those schools? A group of Michigan lawmakers don't think so, and they are now working to revise property taxes to change that.

Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) introduced bills this week that would eliminate property taxes that fund schools for people who don't have students in them.

If passed, people without children, families with children in private schools, and those whose children have graduated would all see their property taxes drop.

How it would work:

The bill would slash property taxes over the course of several years, if it passed and modified the General Property Tax Act.

This would begin with a 40% property tax reduction in 2027, with taxes dropping by 15% each year until school-based property taxes are fully eliminated for people without students in the public school system in 2031.

Related article

What they're saying:

Carra said it is unfair for people without children in public schools to be required to fund those schools.

"Michigan taxpayers deserve fairness in how their hard-earned money is spent," he said. "It’s fundamentally unjust to force people – including seniors, empty-nesters, those who pay for private school, and those without children – to subsidize a government education system they do not use. This is especially unfair because our broken system spends a record amount of money yet results continue to plummet."

By the numbers:

In a press release announcing the bill package, Carra said an average of $21,629 was spent per student in Michigan K-12 public schools last year.

He noted that despite this, fourth grade reading proficiency has dropped to 44th in the nation.

What's next:

The bills have been referred to the House Committee on Government Operations.

A hearing date has not been set.