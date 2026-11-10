The Brief Center Line’s city manager says their internal investigation into the summer arrest of Tyler Tice has ended. The city manager said, "No member of public safety did anything criminal in this investigation." Tice's attorney had shared video of the incident and said the 28-year-old, who has been charged with resisting arrest, had been targeted in a predatory traffic stop.



Center Line’s city manager says their internal investigation into the summer arrest of Tyler Tice has ended, and that no criminal activity was found.

Tice's attorney shared video of the incident and said the 28-year-old had been targeted in a predatory traffic stop.

Center Line Tyler Tice arrest

Big picture view:

Tice's mother and attorney believe he was unfairly targeted in what they are calling a predatory traffic stop by officers in Center Line.

The backstory:

The traffic stop happened just before 9 a.m. on July 9 and escalated into a physical confrontation behind the Citizens Bank off Van Dyke and Timken.

Tice was pulled over by Center Line police and eventually wrestled to the ground and tased. Tice said at one point he feared for his life, claiming he saw an officer with a gun drawn.

He had been pulled over for allegedly running a red light, and has since been charged with resisting arrest.

READ MORE: Center Line police traffic stop that turned physical, called 'predatory'

Tyler Tice traffic stop video

Video perspective:

Last month, Tice's attorney shared video of the incident and said the 28-year-old had been targeted in a predatory traffic stop.

Center Line police video from the bodycam may be disturbing to some viewers. You can watch in the video player at the top of this article.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke to Tice's mother and his attorney, Derek Miller, after Tice's preliminary hearing back in August.

"My son mentally is suffering; physically, he is suffering from being tased," said Erika Morgan. "From taser prongs being kept inside of him and not only that, the fact that egregious things to the level of wanting to keep the taser prong as a souvenir on behalf of my son, as if it was some type of trophy for the little rookie officer that they were training. Look, as a mother and as a citizen, I'm concerned."

What's next:

Tice’s next hearing is Nov. 18 in Warren.

Center Line officials didn’t provide any further comment about the arrest or investigation.