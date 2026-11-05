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How VOA Michigan is improving veterans' lives

By  and FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Veterans Issues
Published November 5, 2026 2:14 PM EST
Published November 5, 2026 2:14 PM EST
How VOA Michigan is transforming lives
How VOA Michigan is transforming lives

How VOA Michigan is transforming lives

When Carroll Simpson made a connection with VOA Michigan, she was struggling from several strokes, sleeping on chairs, and struggled to walk. She has one word when they put her in touch with housing: "Happy."

(FOX 2) - "When I got up to move my things, I could not stand. I could not walk. They had to call the ambulance."

That's Carroll Simpson. By the time she had gotten in touch with VOA Michigan, she had suffered three strokes, was sleeping on chairs, and struggling with life.

Which is why, when VOA Michigan put her in touch with help and got her connected to housing at the Oak Village, she had one word to describe the moment: "Happy."

"Happy that I could be living. Still needing help, but I had a roof over my head," she said.

Watch the full story above.

If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.

FOX is also participating in Camo for your Cause. Learn more about the campaign here.

Veterans Issues