How VOA Michigan is improving veterans' lives

"When I got up to move my things, I could not stand. I could not walk. They had to call the ambulance."

That's Carroll Simpson. By the time she had gotten in touch with VOA Michigan, she had suffered three strokes, was sleeping on chairs, and struggling with life.

Which is why, when VOA Michigan put her in touch with help and got her connected to housing at the Oak Village, she had one word to describe the moment: "Happy."

"Happy that I could be living. Still needing help, but I had a roof over my head," she said.

Watch the full story above.

If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.

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