Children battling serious illness board Fantasy North Pole flight

Just a few short days before Christmas dozens of special travelers made their way to Detroit Metro Airport.

Boarding a plane for a flight to the North Pole. It is a trip that for these kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses - and their families, means more than most could ever know.

"There are no words," said Jena, one of the mothers. "He is so excited, telling his siblings he is going to the North Pole, I think there is a lot of jealousy."

"They go through so much stuff, to have a day like this where it's not about treatments, it is not about going to doctors, it is just about them being kids and having fun," said Katie Redmon, another mother of a child at the event.

After the kids and their families pull up to Santa's workshop, the big guy himself gives a special greeting.

Then it is a day to hang out with familiar faces from everyone's favorite stories like Wonder Woman, Captain America and Woody from Toy Story.

And now just a few short days before Christmas - dozens of families are celebrating with some new cherished memories.

"It is so nice to be here and not at the doctor's or at the hospital," Redmon said. "We are very excited."