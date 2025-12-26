Walled Lake man seriously injured after running red light, hitting SUV on M-5 in Commerce Township

The Brief A Commerce Township man ran a red light on Christmas, causing a crash in Commerce Township that seriously injured him. The driver he hit and their passenger were both also hurt.



A man remains in serious condition after running a red light and causing a crash on Christmas Day in Commerce Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the intersection of E. Maple and M-5 around 2 p.m. Dec. 25.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said a 32-year-old Walled Lake man was driving a Ford Fusion east on Maple when he ran a red light and struck a Lincoln Navigator that was traveling south on M-5.

The Fusion driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured.

The driver of the Navigator, an 89-year-old Clarkston man, who was not wearing his seat belt properly, was also seriously injured but later released from a hospital. His passenger, a 69-year-old Clarkston woman who was properly buckled in suffered possibly serious injuries. She remains hospitalized, but is listed as stable, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing, but deputies do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.