Walled Lake man seriously injured after running red light, hitting SUV on M-5 in Commerce Township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man remains in serious condition after running a red light and causing a crash on Christmas Day in Commerce Township.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the intersection of E. Maple and M-5 around 2 p.m. Dec. 25.
The backstory:
The sheriff's office said a 32-year-old Walled Lake man was driving a Ford Fusion east on Maple when he ran a red light and struck a Lincoln Navigator that was traveling south on M-5.
The Fusion driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured.
The driver of the Navigator, an 89-year-old Clarkston man, who was not wearing his seat belt properly, was also seriously injured but later released from a hospital. His passenger, a 69-year-old Clarkston woman who was properly buckled in suffered possibly serious injuries. She remains hospitalized, but is listed as stable, the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
An investigation is ongoing, but deputies do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.