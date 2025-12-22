Westland Kroger shooting: Man accused of killing Salvation Army bell ringer faces charges

article

The Brief Rene Zambrana is facing murder charges after a Salvation Army bell ringer was killed at a Kroger in Westland. Alvin Echols was shot in the chest while collecting donations last week. The suspect and victim knew each other, authorities said, but it isn't clear what led to the shooting.



A man accused of shooting and killing a Salvation Army bell ringer as he collected donations outside a Westland Kroger store is set to face a judge Monday.

Rene Miguel Zambrana, 37, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm for the shooting of 47-year-old Alvin Leon Echols on Thursday.

Authorities say Zambrana shot and killed Echols at the store on Ford Road near Central City around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the store, they found the victim near the self-checkout area suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Echols was shot near the Salvation Army kettle outside the store, but ran inside, where he collapsed.

Zambrana, who knew Echols, fled on foot, but was caught early Friday.

"As often is the case actual facts emerge that are not a part of the original narrative. It is extremely unfortunate that the focus has been that a Salvation Army volunteer was randomly murdered during the holiday season. The evidence will show that this was likely a complicated interpersonal relationship dispute. These allegations are nonetheless extremely tragic and criminal," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy,

It is unclear what led to the shooting.