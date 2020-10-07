Chiropractor famous on Tik Tok mixes passion for music and physical therapy

For kids doing schoolwork at the kitchen table or in the bedroom - for or anyone spending too much time in front of a computer - you may be noticing some aches and pains. That's why a chiropractor is taking his easy solutions to the masses, and he's now Tik Tok famous.

Dr. Jordan Estrada is the rapping, singing, dancing chiropractor from Sugar Land, Texas. He's known for his quick videos that provide real pain relief techniques.

"Some kind of stretch, some kind of physical therapy exercise," he says of his videos. And each one is set to a popular song or dance.

With just under one million followers, Dr. Estrada says he got the idea to do these videos when he was quarantined for two weeks at the beginning of the pandemic in March.

"That night I decided, hey, why don't I combine my passion with music and then my passion as well with teaching people how to take care of their body, put it all together, and I chose "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and that became my first viral video, which hit 17 million views," he says.

In addition to fame, the @nopainmoregains Tik Tok handle has brought more business to his clinic's national chain.

"We have over 200 providers in our company, so when they call in our 800 number to schedule, and, should I say, our call center asks, where did you hear about Airrosti, they'll say, 'Through Dr. Estrada's TikTok videos,'" he says.

He's even apparently inspired other chiropractors to follow his lead.

If you don't want to go to Tik Tok, here are some basic tips to keep in mind for alleviating those aches and pains. The computer monitor should be at eye level, arms at 90-degree angle and feet should be flat on the floor. If legs are dangling for the littles ones you may want to bring in pillows or a footstool.

And take a lot of breaks to stretch from head to toe.