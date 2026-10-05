Chris Ilitch on Red Wings frustration: ‘I get it’

The Brief Chris Ilitch, whose family owns the Red Wings, responded to fans’ frustration on social media Monday. Fans chanted "sell the team" at their games over the weekend, and Dylan Larkin was booed in the home opener on Friday. Ilitch wrote on LinkedIn that he "gets" the fan frustrations and "certainly feels the same."



Friday night was the home opener for the Red Wings – and fans showed up in discontent.

The fallout from 10 straight seasons of missing the playoffs manifested at the game , with fans chanting "sell the team" and booing Dylan Larkin.

Chris Ilitch responds

FILE - Ilitch Holdings President and CEO Christopher Ilitch smiles during a press conference to announce that the Detroit Pistons will move to downtown Detroit and begin playing at the new Little Caesars Arena starting next season on November 22, 201 Expand

What they're saying:

Chris Ilitch, whose family owns the Red Wings, posted on LinkedIn Monday about opening night and shared in fans’ frustration.

"A century of hockey, and more Stanley Cup wins than any other American NHL team, only happens with dedication and resilience. That Red Wings spirit is a constant through the seasons, from the coaches and players to the arena staff—like our incredible Ice Crew and broadcasters—and of course, generations of fans. I enjoyed visiting with many of them before the game to thank them for their part in our story and continuing it forward.

At the same time, I recognize fan frustrations. I get it and certainly feel the same. Like our city, the Red Wings have experienced incredible triumphs and faced difficult challenges but have always met them with grit and determination.

As the franchise begins its 101st season, I remain focused on building the championship-level organization that our Red Wings family and fans deserve."

Red Wings fans chant ‘sell the team’

The backstory:

Last season was the 10th straight season the Red Wings missed the playoffs – the longest streak in the NHL.

What they're saying:

During the home opener on Friday, injured star Dylan Larkin was booed during introductions, which later led to chants of "sell the team," in the Wings' 2-0 shutout loss to the Rangers.

Posts on social media also captured the mood inside the arena, with fans wearing homemade jerseys saying "Loser" and "Traitor" in a nod to Larkin’s trade request earlier this off-season.

The chants reportedly resurfaced at Sunday’s game, which the Wings lost 3-2.

Meanwhile:

A search continues for a general manager as the Wings have not found a replacement.

Franchise hero and hall of fame center Steve Yzerman stepped down as GM amid fallout from the disappointment of last season, and was shuffled over to a front office role.

Also on the to-do list is re-signing Simon Edvinsson, who remains a restricted free agent.

What's next:

The Wings play the Ottawa Senators Tuesday at 7 p.m.