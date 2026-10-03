Red Wings fans chant 'sell the team' and boo Dylan Larkin in home opener

The Brief The fallout from 10 straight seasons of missing the playoffs manifested in Friday's Red Wings home opener. Injured star Dylan Larkin was booed during introductions, stemming from his trade demand which led to his captaincy being stripped. Chants of ‘sell the team’ could be heard on the broadcast with fans bringing signs saying the same thing, as well as some with anti-Larkin themes.



The Detroit Red Wings offseason of discontent for fans hit critical mass at Friday night's home opener.

The backstory:

Injured star Dylan Larkin was booed during introductions kicking off the night, which later led to chants of "sell the team," in the Wings' 2-0 shutout loss to the Rangers.

Last season was the 10th straight season the Red Wings missed the playoffs – the longest streak in the NHL.

But that wasn't all - photos showed homemade signs, T-shirts and more inside the arena urging to sell the team, and ripping Larkin, stemming from his trade request earlier this off-season.

A post on X by user Peter Andrianopoulos showed photos of fans in altered Larkin jerseys with the words "Loser" and "Traitor" placed over the last name on the back.

Coach Todd McLellan said after the game Larkin requested to be out there for introductions during the opening ceremony.

"Dylan today being part of the team, wanted to be out there for the ceremony, so let me make that real clear," he said. "Dylan's explanation was that he didn't want the rest of (his) teammates, the ones that aren't dressed, to not be out there."

Larkin has five seasons left on the eight-year, $69.6 million contract he signed in 2023.

Larkin in Limbo

Timeline:

After his trade request in the off-season, the team stripped him of captain status as training camp opened.

A press conference only added to the questions about the Larkin situation as training camp opened with a non-statement, statement from Larkin,

He declined to share which teams he’s willing to be traded to, would not say if his request to be moved still stands or if he wants to stay with the franchise. Recently he has been out injured, claiming he got hurt while working out.

It is unclear where trade talks stand with the makeshift front office and other teams' interest in Larkin. News of his request surfaced over summer.

What stings worse for fans is, Larkin is a home-grown franchise star as the former Michigan standout was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014.

With multiple seasons of at least 30 goals scored, Larkin ranks 10th in franchise history in scoring with 643 points on a team that has struggled.

More Problems than Just Larkin

Dig deeper:

A search continues for a general manager as the Wings have not found a replacement while the current streak of failure to even make the postseason, is the longest active drought in the NHL.

Franchise hero and hall of fame center Steve Yzerman stepped down as GM, as fallout from the disappointment of last season, shuffled over to a front office role.

But the search drags on for his replacement, leading to an unconventional team announcement of Shawn Horcoff as interim general manager, recently.

Also on the to-do list remains re-signing Simon Edvinsson, who remains an restricted free agent.

Edvinsson has been training in his native Sweden, apart from the team,

A standout defenseman, he was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Posts across social media from fans as well one by 97.1 The Ticket host Jim Costa, who brought up the failures of the franchise and franchise instability.

Costa posted that chants could also be heard in the concourse of Little Caesars Arena,