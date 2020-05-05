City receives safer, customized Honda vehicles to take Detroiters to testing site

Honda is providing a fleet of customized vehicles to the city to take Detroiters to the State Fairgrounds for COVID-19 testing as safely as possible.

During the first week of May, the City of Detroit began providing transportation for Detroiters who needed a ride to the testing site. When calling for an appointment, residents only needed to tell the operator they needed transportation and they were connected to a service.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Tuesday that they are providing 200 rides a week. But cab drivers, while both the drivers and the patients had masks and there were intense cleaning protocols, were concerned about sharing a small space with those who were potentially infected.

RELATED: Detroit offers transportation to get Detroiters to COVID-19 testing site, other city updates

“(It) has been a source of some uneasiness but it was the best that we could do, but then Honda stepped forward,” he said.

Honda provided 10 customized vehicles with protective polycarbonate barriers and modified ventilation systems, said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America. They also have a leather interior that’s easier to clean after each use.

“We’ll be looking forward to quick feedback on how this is going here in the city of Detroit ... We are defintely open to speaking to other municipalities about similar opportunities,” Schostek said.