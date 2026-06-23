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Civil rights group responds to threats made against children of Palestinian families at Birmingham school

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Birmingham
Published June 23, 2026 12:02 PM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 12:02 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A civil rights group is responding to threats and harassment made against children of Palestinian families that attend a Birmingham elementary school.
    • The threats stem from the discovery of disturbing stickers with anti-Semitic imagery found during a Beverly Elementary school event.

(FOX 2) - The Arab American Civil Rights League is holding a press conference to discuss impacts against Palestinian families whose children have been targeted with threats and harassment.

The kids have been targeted following the discovery of offensive stickers during a Beverly Elementary School multicultural event. 

The press conference will stream in the player above.

Related

Disturbing stickers, anti-Semitic imagery found during Birmingham school event
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Disturbing stickers, anti-Semitic imagery found during Birmingham school event

A night dedicated to multiculturalism and learning about different backgrounds and ethnicities is now tainted by the discovery of disturbing imagery found at one of the tables.

The Source: Previous reporting and a press conference was cited for this story. 

Birmingham