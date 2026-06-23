Civil rights group responds to threats made against children of Palestinian families at Birmingham school

The Brief A civil rights group is responding to threats and harassment made against children of Palestinian families that attend a Birmingham elementary school. The threats stem from the discovery of disturbing stickers with anti-Semitic imagery found during a Beverly Elementary school event.



The Arab American Civil Rights League is holding a press conference to discuss impacts against Palestinian families whose children have been targeted with threats and harassment.

The kids have been targeted following the discovery of offensive stickers during a Beverly Elementary School multicultural event.

The press conference will stream in the player above.

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