Colder pattern moves in - and sticks around

By and David Komer online producer
Cloudy and cool pattern persists

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, there is a colder pattern moving in.

For the rest of Thursday night - cloudy, breezy and cool with a few sprinkles and a low of 37.

Friday:  Cloudy and cool, with a stray shower or two and a high of 48 - but it won't feel that warm.

Saturday:  CHILLY with light rain and snow showers with a high of 41.

Sunday:  Sun and clouds, COLD  with a high of 34.

Monday:  Lots of sun and still COLD, with a high 37.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 42.


 