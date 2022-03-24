Colder pattern moves in - and sticks around

Hello gang, there is a colder pattern moving in.

For the rest of Thursday night - cloudy, breezy and cool with a few sprinkles and a low of 37.

Friday: Cloudy and cool, with a stray shower or two and a high of 48 - but it won't feel that warm.

Saturday: CHILLY with light rain and snow showers with a high of 41.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, COLD with a high of 34.

Monday: Lots of sun and still COLD, with a high 37.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 42.

Advertisement



