Roadside mechanic killed on I-696, highlights risks roadside workers face

The Brief The teen died when a passing vehicle hit him as he was doing repair work on the shoulder Monday night. A business owner says having to carry specialized insurance drives up costs, which ultimately leads to higher prices.



A police investigation is underway after a 19-year-old roadside mechanic was killed while responding to a scene along I-696 and Mound Road in Warren.

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The worker died when a passing vehicle hit him as he was doing repair work on the shoulder Monday night. The incident is yet another reminder of the dangers these mechanics face while on the job.

This tragic incident highlights the risks roadside mechanics face. FOX 2 spoke to one mechanic who was candid about just how scary this line of work can be.

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There’s also another issue that’s not often discussed; the challenges of maintaining insurance for these mechanics while they work.

"I’ve went out and changed coolant hoses, brake changes," said Roadside Diesel Mechanic Jeffrey Goodwine. "I’ve done tires and tires alone a lot of times your butt is hanging out in the road if it’s not on the passenger side it’s a scary deal, and you can the one going by the trailer shaking and a lot of people are mindful, but there’s a lot of people who don’t even slow down. And I know of at least three other roadside mechanics in the last six months young that I’ve lost their lives for similar reasons."

"I don’t even want my people on the freeway anymore, but definitely not at nighttime," said one repair shop owner. "We just got a cancellation notice for our insurance for this very same work. They were able to extend it over until October, but a lot of the insurance companies don’t like to cover businesses like this."

"This is that public service announcement that reminds if you can get into that lane and move over, do it," said Warren Police Lt. John Gajeski. "Certainly, if you see an emergency vehicle or roadside repair tow truck, it’s required by law slow down and move over."

The business owner says having to carry specialized insurance drives up costs, which ultimately leads to higher prices.