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The Brief The Walled Lake School District is recognizing an elementary teacher for saving a third grader from choking during a classroom Halloween party. After a parent alerted her, the teacher quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of apple, allowing the student to safely rejoin the party. Cleveland Clinic says to perform the Heimlich maneuver when a conscious person can’t speak, breathe or cough.



The Walled Lake School District is recognizing a teacher at Commerce Elementary whose quick response saved a student from choking during a classroom Halloween party.

Teacher saves student choking

School district photo of teacher Rebecca Foster with an unnamed, unrelated student. (Image: Walled Lake School District)

Big picture view:

It happened during the third grade class Halloween party on Oct. 30.

Rebecca Foster was alerted by a parent in the classroom that one of the students was choking.

Dig deeper:

The teacher ran over to the table and started performing the Heimlich maneuver, and was able to dislodge the object.

The student had been choking on an apple.

The student’s parent was in the classroom that day, and they were able to rejoin the party a little later.

What they're saying:

"We never walk into school thinking something like this will happen, but it is so important that we have the training and confidence to respond when it does," said Foster.

What is the Heimlich maneuver?

Big picture view:

Use the Heimlich maneuver if a person is conscious and choking. You can tell if the person is choking if they can’t speak, breathe or cough.

If a person is able to speak, cough or breathe, the Cleveland Clinic advises not to attempt the Heimlich maneuver. Encourage the person to keep coughing.

Dig deeper:

These are instructions from the Cleveland Clinic on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver:

Stand behind the person and put your arms around their belly (abdomen).

Make a fist with one hand and clasp your other hand tightly around it.

Place the thumb side of your fist just below their ribcage and about two inches above their belly button (navel).

Sharply and quickly thrust your hands inward and upward five times.

Repeat this process until you free (dislodge) the object stuck in their windpipe, or the person becomes unconscious. If the person becomes unconscious, start CPR.