Family of murdered girlfriend in Walled Lake raising funds for her children
A family whose loved one was allegedly killed by her boyfriend earlier this month is now trying to make sure the three kids she leaves behind are supported.
Woman shot and killed in Walled Lake home
A young woman was shot to death early Tuesday morning at a home in Walled Lake.
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill rolls out new food truck
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill is an area favorite with its barbecue staples.
GLWA issues boil water advisory in several Oakland County communities
A water main break in Farmington Hills has prompted officials to issue a boil water advisory for about a dozen communities.
Tofu scramble recipe from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
C.A.Y.A. chef Jeff Rosen joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
C.A.Y.A Smokehouse taking reservations for Easter Brunch or Dinner
C.A.Y.A. chef Jeff Rosen joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
ASD signed performance of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' at Walled Lake Northern High School
Shelly Tocco joins us with actors Leslie Meloni and Matthew Bradford to tell us more about the play.
Your guide to surviving potholes
Kenny the Car Guy from Kenny's Lakes Area Auto Experts joins us on The Nine with some pothole advice.
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse's tomato watermelon salad recipe
Chef Jeff Rose from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Fire destroys Jet's Pizza in Walled Lake
The Jet's Pizza in Walled Lake was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.