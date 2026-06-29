MDOT reducing construction over July 4
The State of Michigan is temporarily lifting lane closures and moving orange barrels across the state over the July Fourth holiday weekend.
Nearly 60% of road and bridge projects will see a reduction in construction beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.
Some major construction sites will remain active, including the recent I-696 westbound ramp lane closures. You can see a full list below.
July 4 construction sites metro Detroit
The following construction sites in metro Detroit will remain active over the holiday weekend.
Click here to see a full list of construction sites remaining active over the holiday weekend, including the Upper Peninsula.
Macomb County:
- M-19 (New Haven Road) is closed in each direction between M-19 (Gratiot Avenue) and 26 Mile Road.
- M-53 (Van Dyke Road) has one southbound lane open from 32 Mile Road to 31 Mile Road.
Oakland County:
- I-75 has three northbound lanes open from Big Beaver Road to Coolidge Highway.
- I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between Davisburg Road and Lahring Road.
- I-696 has two westbound lanes open with multiple ramp closures from Dequindre Road to M-10 (Lodge Freeway). Eastbound I-696 is closed.
- M-39 (Southfield Road) has two northbound lanes open from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-10 (Lodge Freeway).
Wayne County:
- The eastbound Jefferson Avenue entrance ramp to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) is closed.
- The northbound I-75 Exit 35 ramp to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open.
- I-94 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue). The Ecorse Road entrance ramps to I-94 are closed in each direction.
- The I-94/M-39 (Southfield Freeway) interchange has ramp and lane closures in all directions.
- The eastbound I-96 local lanes are closed at M-39 (Southfield Freeway).
- Old M-14 (Ann Arbor Road) is closed between Ann Arbor Trail and Levan Road.
- M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has one southbound lane open from Howard Street to Jefferson Avenue.
- M-14/I-96 has two eastbound lanes open from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, and two westbound lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road. The following ramps are closed:Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14
- Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14
- Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275
- Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14
- M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Second Avenue and 10th Street.
- M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Springwells and Clark streets.
- M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two westbound lanes open from Evergreen to Lahser roads.
- US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open in each direction between Wick and Eureka roads.
- US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open in each direction at the US-12 (Michigan Avenue) interchange. US-12 has one westbound lane open from Outer Drive to US-24. The following ramps are closed:Northbound US-24 to westbound US-12Westbound US-12 to northbound US-24Westbound US-12 to southbound US-24Southbound US-24 to westbound US-12
- Northbound US-24 to westbound US-12
- Westbound US-12 to northbound US-24
- Westbound US-12 to southbound US-24
- Southbound US-24 to westbound US-12
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the State of Michigan Department of Transportation.