MDOT reducing construction over July 4

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The Brief Nearly 60% of road and bridge projects in Michigan will see a reduction in traffic restrictions over the Fourth of July holiday. This is to ease holiday travel and improve safety for workers. Some closures at major sites, like the I-696 project, will remain closed.



The State of Michigan is temporarily lifting lane closures and moving orange barrels across the state over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Nearly 60% of road and bridge projects will see a reduction in construction beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

Some major construction sites will remain active, including the recent I-696 westbound ramp lane closures. You can see a full list below.

July 4 construction sites metro Detroit

The following construction sites in metro Detroit will remain active over the holiday weekend.

Click here to see a full list of construction sites remaining active over the holiday weekend, including the Upper Peninsula.

Macomb County:

M-19 (New Haven Road) is closed in each direction between M-19 (Gratiot Avenue) and 26 Mile Road.

M-53 (Van Dyke Road) has one southbound lane open from 32 Mile Road to 31 Mile Road.

Oakland County:

I-75 has three northbound lanes open from Big Beaver Road to Coolidge Highway.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between Davisburg Road and Lahring Road.

I-696 has two westbound lanes open with multiple ramp closures from Dequindre Road to M-10 (Lodge Freeway). Eastbound I-696 is closed.

M-39 (Southfield Road) has two northbound lanes open from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-10 (Lodge Freeway).

Wayne County:

The eastbound Jefferson Avenue entrance ramp to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) is closed.

The northbound I-75 Exit 35 ramp to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open.

I-94 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue). The Ecorse Road entrance ramps to I-94 are closed in each direction.

The I-94/M-39 (Southfield Freeway) interchange has ramp and lane closures in all directions.

The eastbound I-96 local lanes are closed at M-39 (Southfield Freeway).

Old M-14 (Ann Arbor Road) is closed between Ann Arbor Trail and Levan Road.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has one southbound lane open from Howard Street to Jefferson Avenue.

M-14/I-96 has two eastbound lanes open from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, and two westbound lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road. The following ramps are closed:Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14

Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14

Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275

Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Second Avenue and 10th Street.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Springwells and Clark streets.

M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two westbound lanes open from Evergreen to Lahser roads.

US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open in each direction between Wick and Eureka roads.

US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open in each direction at the US-12 (Michigan Avenue) interchange. US-12 has one westbound lane open from Outer Drive to US-24. The following ramps are closed:Northbound US-24 to westbound US-12Westbound US-12 to northbound US-24Westbound US-12 to southbound US-24Southbound US-24 to westbound US-12

Northbound US-24 to westbound US-12

Westbound US-12 to northbound US-24

Westbound US-12 to southbound US-24

Southbound US-24 to westbound US-12