Trump casts doubt on Michigan primary as senate race heats up with El-Sayed victory

The Brief President Donald Trump was quick to cast doubt on the integrity of the upcoming election with a Truth Social post after Dr. Abdul El-Sayed's victory. FOX 2 spoke with an Oakland University political science professor and poll worker about the president's post.



The midterm election is a few months away and one of the most closely watched contests in the country is the Senate race between progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

President Trump's reaction to Dr. El-Sayed

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump was quick to cast doubt on the integrity of the upcoming election with a Truth Social post Wednesday, calling Wayne County and Detroit "one of the most corrupt voting areas in the United States." He referred to the area as "third world," alleged fake mail-in ballots, and warned people to "get ready for another rigged election."

FOX 2 spoke with an Oakland University political science professor and poll worker about the president's post.

"It can definitely undermine people's confidence in elections," said Professor Nicole Matthew. "The thing that's really sad is if people don't want to vote because they don't think their vote counts. I think the president is kind of in danger of undermining his own supporters by casting doubt on absentee ballots. Well then, if his supporters don't want to cast absentee ballots, there might be fewer ballots coming in from his supporters. So some of it's a little counterproductive."

Professor Mathew says the post might also be aimed at senators the president is pressuring to pass his controversial Save America Act.

As for Wayne County, FOX 2 spoke with Clerk Cathy Garrett, who told us the following regarding Tuesday's election:

"There were no problems other than the length of time. However, the clerks throughout Wayne County focus on security and accuracy instead of expediency."

When is the Midterm Election?

What's next:

The Midterm Election will be on Tuesday Nov. 3. Voters in Michigan will be choosing between Rep. John James (R) or Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) to replace Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2027.

Meanwhile, they will also choose between Mike Rogers (R) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (D) to take Senator Gary Peters' seat.

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