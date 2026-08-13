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The Brief Darren Robinson allegedly funneled $100 million in investor funds through a ponzi-style scheme that spanned the world. He used an investment company called QYU Holdings to raise money, which was then used to fund a lavish personal lifestyle. He's known to travel around the globe.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of man tied to investment fraud and a large money laundering scheme that spans across the world.

Darren Anthony Robinson allegedly raised massive amounts of money across the U.S., Canada, Panama, and other countries, telling investors it was for trading on a foreign currency exchange market.

Instead, Robinson stole the money, using it in a ponzi-style scheme that helped fund a lavish personal lifestyle.

FBI Most Wanted

Big picture view:

Robinson is wanted by federal law enforcement for a wide-ranging money laundering scheme that lasted more than eight years.

The scheme involved an investment company that operated in foreign currency markets. Known as QYU Holdings, Robinson used the company to raise an estimated $100 million from investors around the world.

Instead of trading the funds on a foreign currency exchange market, he used the funds to distribute them to other investors, pay QYU-related business expenses, and for himself.

"Financial fraud of this magnitude has ruined countless lives and more than warrants Mr. Robinson's inclusion on this list," said IRS Acting Agent in Charge Robert Kuszynski.

Darren Robinson has been added to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudster list.

Timeline:

Robinson sought investor funds from at least 2015 until 2023.

In Jan. 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson out of the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. It was submitted after he was charged with 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

‘Bring Darren Robinson to justice’

Local perspective:

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan said hundreds of people had been impacted by the scheme.

"Behind those numbers, those very, very large numbers, are real people, retirees, moms and dads, trying to pay for college," she said during a Thursday press conference. "I want those victims to know today that the FBI remains committed to pursuing justice on their behalf."

Robinson has been a fugitive since November 2023 when he cut his GPS tether and fled the country. He traveled extensively throughout the world, but is known to spend time in South Florida, suburban Atlanta, and southern California.

He has also lived in Panama and the United Arab Emirates.

$150,000 reward

If someone does recognize Robinson, they're asked to call the FBI or submit a tip online. Do not try to apprehend him yourself. Instead, allow police to take him into custody.

What you can do:

The FBI is interested in hearing from anyone else that has been victimized by Robinson.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by the suspect is asked to submit information through their website here.