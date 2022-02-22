Consumers Energy adding 200 electric vehicle charging stations in Michigan

Consumers Energy plans to add 200 new electric vehicle charging stations — including 100 fast chargers — across Michigan by the end of the year.

The Jackson-based utility said Monday that the stations are part of its commitment to powering one million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.

Consumers Energy has installed more than 1,500 electric vehicle chargers for homes, businesses and along roads across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The utility says its Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal by 2025, eliminating energy waste and adding renewable energy sources.

Consumers Energy provides natural gas or electricity to 6.8 million people in the Lower Peninsula.