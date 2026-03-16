Grosse Pointe man charged in connection with 2 Bloomfield Township home invasions

article

The Brief Police believe a man charged in connection with two Bloomfield Township break-ins also committed other home invasions. Theodore Goolsby was caught after allegedly stealing jewelry from a house last week. Police then linked him to a December home invasion where about $22,400 worth of jewelry was stolen.



A Grosse Pointe man who police believe may be connected to other home invasions is now facing charges after allegedly stealing jewelry from multiple Bloomfield Township homes.

Theodore Goolsby, 54, was charged with two counts of home invasion after he was caught last week.

The backstory:

According to Bloomfield Township police, officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Chisholm Trail around 3:30 p.m. after Goolsby allegedly broke into the house and stole multiple pieces of jewelry. The homeowner returned during the crime and saw Goolsby, who fled.

Members of the Troy Special Investigations Unit were able to track Goolsby down in his vehicle and arrested him.

When searching Goolsby's vehicle, police said they found stolen jewelry.

Through an investigation, he was linked to another Bloomfield Township break-in that happened on Dec. 19, 2025. During that home invasion, about $22,400 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Dig deeper:

Police believe Goolsby may have committed several other home invasions around Oakland County, but did not provide more details about the crimes.