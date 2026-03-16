Detroit liquor store stabbing: 2 charged in fatal broken bottle attack

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The Brief Two people are charged with the March 10 fatal stabbing just before midnight at a Livernois party store. A Detroit man was killed after being stabbed in the neck multiple times with a broken glass bottle. Steven Lewis Hooks was charged along with Bernice Shaneka Chenevert, both of Detroit.



Two people have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man at a Detroit liquor store on Livernois that happened March 10.

The backstory:

Investigators say Steven Lewis Hooks stabbed the victim in the neck with a broken glass bottle multiple times, and that Bernice Shaneka Chenevert handed him the weapon he used.

The victim, Cordell Harris, 30, of Detroit, got into a verbal argument with Chenevert inside the store in the 14800 block of Livernois south of Fenkell. She then contacted Hooks and gave him the broken glass bottle.

Hooks, 54, and Chenevert, 31, both of Detroit, are facing premeditated first-degree murder charges. They were arraigned and remanded to jail on March 13th.

They will next be in court on March 23 for a probable cause conference.