Cooking bubbling shrimp with Black Rock

Black Rock Bar and Grill joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to eat out in a different way. You can cook your food on a sizzling black rock lava stone at any of their locations.

Corporate chef Madelyn Knapp and VP of Operations Vera Micakovia joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how it works. You can watch in the video player and get their sizzling shrimp recipe below.

INGREDIENTS:

7 Shrimp

3 Ounces Liquid Butter

2 Ounces Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning

2 Pieces Garlic Bread



DIRECTIONS:

1) Grab a square stone plate and place a hot stone in the center with a skillet sitting on top of the stone

2) Heat liquid butter in a sauté pan and add cajun seasoning once heated

3) Place all shrimp in sauté pan

4) Sautee shrimp for approximately 90 seconds

5) Add worcestershire sauce to the pan and toss the mixture thoroughly for roughly 30 more seconds

6) Toast garlic bread on flat top

7) Once the garlic bread is toasted cut both pieces in half and place in all corners of the square plate

8) Pour all contents in the skillet(should be bubbling)