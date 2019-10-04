Cooking cider braised pork for Harvest Wine Dinner

Grosse Pointe's wine bar, Cellar 313, is welcoming autumn with a celebratory dinner.

Their Harvest Wine Dinner is Tuesday, Oct. 8, with five seasonal courses with wine pairings by Kindred Vine Wines.

Chef Alan Urbin joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event, and to show us how to make a cider braised pork roast. You can get his recipe below.

Tickets to the dinner are $125 and seats are limited. Reservations may be made by calling: (313) 458-8544.

Cider Braised Pork Roast

5# Pork Roast (Boned)

1 Tablespoon Herbs de Provence

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Flour

3 cups Mirepoix

3 cups Beef Stock

3 cups Hard Cider

Bouquet Garni

2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

Optinal: Cut Pork into manageable pieces. Rub Pork with Herbs de Provence and allow to sit, up to over night.

Add salt and pepper to flour, dredge pork in flour and sear in lightly oiled Dutch Oven or heavy bottom pot with lid. Remove pork once browned, keeping pot on heat add mirepoix, sauteing until very aromatic.

Add 2 Tablespoon of flour to thicken. Add hard cider to deglaze the pan, then add beef stock. Bring to boil, add bouquet garni and pork back in, cover.

Braise at 320 for 1 hour.

Remove pork, and allow to rest.

Remove Bouquet Garni. Bring liquid back to bowl, reducing slightly. Stir in Dijon Mustard.