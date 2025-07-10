Court orders Northville streets to reopen for vehicle traffic

The Brief A judge has ruled that Northvilles must reopen their streets for vehicles after blocking them off for more foot traffic. During the COVID pandemic, Northville officials closed parts of Main and Center Streets to vehicle traffic during the warmer months to boost foot traffic. Many still hope they can persuade City Hall to maintain the current setup.



If you've visited downtown Northville, you've likely become accustomed to some streets being blocked off by cars and trucks to encourage more foot traffic in the social district.

Big picture view:

A long-running debate over reopening those streets has come to a temporary conclusion, with a court ordering Northville officials to remove the barriers.

Northville is set to reopen for business in a way that brings back its traditional setup.

A judge has ordered city officials to take down the barriers that have been blocking cars and trucks from downtown streets, and they have seven days to comply.

"Everybody can agree that Northville has always been a great city, long before COVID," said resident Brian McCafferty.

The backstory:

During the COVID pandemic, Northville officials closed parts of Main and Center Streets to vehicle traffic during the warmer months to boost foot traffic near restaurants and local shops.

A group called "Let's Open Northville" challenged this decision with a lawsuit, and on Wednesday, a judge sided with them, stating it's time for cars and trucks to return.

What they're saying:

"Now we get commerce back," said McCafferty. "Unfortunately, in the United States, it takes cars to maintain commerce. We still have our Social District. I want everyone to know that. The Social District is still here in Northville. Everybody can still have a cocktail, walk around, and enjoy everything."

Others view the decision as a setback. The Ellies family, who have lived in Northville for ten years, expressed their enjoyment of the peace that comes without cars rolling through every part of downtown.

"We had our daughters four years ago, and we really enjoy the safety of the streets being closed to traffic and business thriving and restaurants that we can visit," said Mary Ellies.

What's next:

Northville officials are now figuring out how to respond. The City Manager posted a statement on the City of Northville's Facebook page:

"Although we are disappointed with the ruling, we will fully comply with the Court's order. We are communicating with our downtown businesses that utilize the streets during the spring and summer to provide guidance. We are also reviewing our summer calendar of special community events to determine what, if any action, needs to be taken based on the decision. We will continue to keep you informed as we move forward."

Some restaurant workers expressed concerns to FOX 2 off-camera about potential losses after investing thousands of dollars in outdoor tables, seating, and other additions.

Many still hope they can persuade City Hall to maintain the current setup.