'I’ll never get over that:' Mom of Kroger shooting victim sounds off on heartbreaking tragedy

The Brief A 47-year-old man was shot dead at a Kroger. FOX 2 was told the alleged shooter ran from the scene but was later arrested. Detectives say it was not a random act and that the shooter and victim knew each other.



The heartbroken mother of a gunned-down Salvation Army bell ringer is wondering how someone could have so much hate in their heart to take the life of a man working to help those in need this holiday season.

Big picture view:

A 47-year-old man identified by family as Alvin Echols was ringing the bell and collecting donations for the Salvation Army in front of the Kroger on Ford Road in Westland around 5:30 Thursday night when police, who are based just a stone’s throw across the street, responded to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside the store after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

FOX 2 was told the alleged shooter ran from the scene but was later arrested. Detectives say it was not a random act and that the shooter and victim knew each other. Still, it doesn’t make sense to Alvin’s mother, as there is no clear motive yet.

"Doing God’s work, trying to help, and he’s going to lose his life? Get chased down like a dog and shot down? I’ll never get over that. Never. It’s a feeling I can’t even explain," she said.

What you can do:

That’s the part the family especially needs help with. They have posted a GoFundMe page, asking the public to help if they can.

Investigators say they will release the suspect’s name after the arraignment.