Domestic violence caught on camera leads to arrest in Oakland County

The Brief A case of domestic violence was caught on camera and now the alleged abuser is in jail. The 37-year-old woman was covered in blood, brutally beaten, hit with a dozen punches to her face.



A vile case of domestic violence was all on video leaving a woman who was badly beaten recovering on Thursday night, and her ex is now in the Oakland County Jail.

Big picture view:

The 37-year-old woman was covered in blood, brutally beaten, hit with a dozen punches to her face, and kicked and dragged by her hair. The victim’s close friend, Tayler Adams, spoke to FOX 2. It was allegedly the victim’s ex, the father of her daughter, Jess Anthony Vettraino is behind it all.

"How does somebody do that to somebody?" Adams said. "Broken nose, she has to get her nose reconstructed, and stitches up under her left eye."

"She’s like, ‘Tayler, I pulled in and was walking up to the door and I watched him truck through the snow… you saw it in the video,’" said Adams.

What's next:

Vettraino was supposed to get out of custody Thursday able to make $250,000 with 10%.

An emergency hearing, though, upped that bond to $500,000.

He’ll stay put in the Oakland County Jail.