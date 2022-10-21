Cowboys fans rally behind Michigan girl bullied for wearing Dez Bryant jersey to school

Dallas Cowboys fans are showing their support for a 10-year-old Michigan girl who was bullied for wearing a Dez Bryant jersey to school.

Earlier this month, Alexa Becker went to her school in Fenton, Michigan, about an hour outside of Detroit, decked out in Cowboys gear.

Later in the day Alexa texted her parents, asking them to pick her up because kids were making fun of her.

The Beckers say it was odd because she had worn the jersey to school before.

Both parents, who are also huge Cowboys fans, arrived at the school fully dressed in their Cowboys gear to pick up their daughter.

"It was really fun to see my parents decked out when I was walking out," Alexa said.

Video shows her dad, Brandon, in a Michael Irvin jersey giving her a huge hug outside of school and bringing a smile to her face.

"It was just important to us to not allow her to change anything about herself or what she loves because someone else didn't like it. So we really wanted to help her get through that and this is what we decided to do," said Alexa's mom Brie.

The video was posted on social media where it started to spread.

The Becker family says they have received gifts including cups, hats and stuffed animals.

Dez Bryant replied to the video on Twitter saying, "she got something special coming her way."

Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence also reached out to the family.

The Beckers say they are currently in talks with the Cowboys about a special surprise, but can't share details at this time.

The Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday.