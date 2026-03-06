Marijuana stores cannot call themselves dispensaries, Michigan agency says

The Brief A bulletin from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency is instructing businesses to stop calling themselves dispensaries. Instead, Michigan pot shops can only call themselves provisioning centers. The term dispensary is applicable only to entities under pharmacy practice and drug control laws.



The Cannabis Regulatory Agency wants small businesses that legally sell the drug to stop calling themselves dispensaries.

Instead, they should only call themselves "provisioning centers."

What we know:

A notice from the regulators sent this week to businesses with a license to sell cannabis reminded them that medical marijuana facilities must refer to themselves "only as 'provisioning centers,' and not as 'dispensaries.'"

The terminology refers to any businesses with licenses obtained under either the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

According to the state's public health code, "dispensary" is a term restricted only to entities operating under a separate set of laws relating to pharmacy practice and drug controls.

Dig deeper:

Regulators included a list of terms that licensed businesses cannot use.

They include:

Pharmacy

Apothecary

Drugstore

Druggist

Medicine Store

Additionally, the term "dispensary" cannot be used in advertising and marketing materials.

"Licensed medical marijuana facilities and licensed adult-use establishments are required to refer to and advertise themselves in compliance with applicable statutes and administrative rules."