Potholes are so bad in Michigan township that a public safety emergency has been declared

The Brief The roads are so bad in one Michigan township the supervisor has declared an emergency. Sumpter Township's gravel roads hinder travel and are a threat to public safety, Timothy Brown said. The roads are technically under the jurisdiction of Wayne County.



The roads are so bad in one Metro Detroit township that its supervisor has declared a public safety emergency.

According to Timothy Bowman, Sumpter Township's gravel roads are so dangerous they "pose a dire threat to public health and safety."

Some of those roads are virtually impassable, Bowman said in a statement, which is a notable declaration coming from a government official residing in a state famous for its potholes.

Big picture view:

Bowman has issued a plea for help due to the state of gravel roads in Sumpter Township, located in southern Wayne County, south of Bellville.

The condition of the roads is an inconvenience to township residents and a public safety problem for emergency services.

Many of the segments are "severely washboarded, rutted and potholed, contain standing water due to drainage failures, and significant segments of road are nearly impassable."

Dig deeper:

Bowman's declaration warns it takes residents additional time to get from place to place as well as their vehicles being damaged by the hazardous conditions.

"Most critically, the current hazardous condition of the gravel roads imposes an alarmingly significant delay in response time for emergency services — police, fire and ambulance," the statement reads.

That means transport of patients whose situation is deemed higher-level care would be compromised.

Zoom out:

After a brutally cold winter, Southeast Michigan has been caught in the middle of a freeze-thaw cycle.

Those conditions can be tough on pavement after moisture sinks into the material, freezing and expanding, before melting and creating pits in the road.

What's next:

Bowman and the township board of trustees invited Wayne County officials to drive the gravel roads and experience what their residents experience.

The letter also urges the county to take action and fix the roads. Wayne County is responsible for the maintenance and management of the roads in Sumpter Township.