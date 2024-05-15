Expand / Collapse search

Customer forced to pay for contractor's lies

By
Published  May 15, 2024 8:17pm EDT
Hall of Shame
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Poor Artimus Brintley. First a fire, then a burglary.

"He just let the guy in here and the guy came in here and cased the place and came back the next day and robbed it," said George.

Things got so bad for Artimus, he had to start a GoFundMe page.

"We took him to Home Depot and bought him some tools .... and he took those with him when he left," said Jodi, a customer.

What more could go wrong for sad ole' Art?

Wolchek: "Hi Artimus how are you? Rob Wolchek from FOX 2."

See, before you feel sorry for Artimus, a contractor who claims to be licensed and insured ...

Wolchek: "Don't you think that's misleading?"

Artimus: "No."

You should know that Artimus hasn't exactly been honest.

Watch the full story tonight at 10 in the live player at top.

Bad builder isn't insured - and customer has to pay

The newest Hall of Shame inductee has left a trail of lies and a customer is left paying through the nose.


 