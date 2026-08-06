The Brief The health department is giving the green light to resume usual food handling practices and make choices based on your individual risk tolerance. It is no longer recommended to avoid bagged lettuce. The state says new cases have slowed, and they’ve seen a downward trend in emergency room visits.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak is slowing enough that they’ve dropped the recommendation to avoid bagged lettuce.

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak

Big picture view:

Michigan has been at the epicenter of a multi-state cyclosporiasis outbreak this summer. Cases have been reported in nearly every state.

By the numbers:

More than 12,000 cases have been reported in Michigan, and two deaths have been linked to the illness.

READ MORE: Cyclosporiasis outbreak deaths: 2 dead in Michigan as cases continue to climb

For context:

The worst year in the U.S. for infections was 2019, when about 4,700 illnesses were reported nationally, according to The Associated Press.

Outbreak ending?

What they're saying:

The state says new case reports are slowing, and they’ve seen a downward trend in diarrhea-related emergency department visits.

On average, persons exposed to cyclosporiasis start to feel sick seven days after exposure, but symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear. Given the seven-day average incubation period, the health department says their data suggests:

Most exposures occurred in late June to early July

The majority of the contaminated produce is likely no longer available for consumption

RELATED: Cyclospora lawsuit against Taco Bell, Taylor Farms filed by Michigan couple

What you can do:

Based on that, the health department says the precautionary recommendation to avoid bagged salad mixes during the outbreak is no longer in effect.

The health department is giving the green light to resume usual food handling practices and make choices based on your individual risk tolerance.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak source

Big picture view:

Investigators initially narrowed in on lettuce served at Taco Bell. Federal officials subsequently said they are focused on Taylor Farms as the source.

The FDA says it is tracking five separate ongoing outbreaks.