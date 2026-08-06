Metro Detroit Weather: Rain, storm risk for Thursday night

Early morning rain moves out, leaving us dry through the rest of the morning.

Big picture view:

A few showers or storms may redevelop this afternoon, but coverage looks limited, meaning most of the day winds up dry.

Daily storm chances stick around through Saturday, but don’t let that scare you away from outdoor plans.

We’ll spend far more time dry than wet, with highs holding steady in the 80s.

Temps don't move a ton through the weekend with typical August warmth.

A more noticeable cooldown arrives by the middle of next week.