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The Brief A sample supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico reported positive on July 18, was a false positive. The FDA says this happened due to the complexity in the detection of Cyclospora. The FDA and state partners continue to collect and analyze product samples.



The Cyclosporiasis saga has taken another twist with the Food and Drug Administration claiming that a sample from Taylor Farms provided a "false positive."

Big picture view:

Taylor Farms has expanded a voluntary recall of its iceberg lettuce products sourced from central Mexico because of a potential link to the multistate Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened people in Michigan and across the U.S.

On Sunday the FDA said that laboratory experts re-reviewed sample results for Cyclospora supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico which was reported positive on July 18, 2026.

It found that it was a false positive, in a statement released Sunday.

"Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive."

Lettuce supplied from a source by Taylor Farmside Mexico was identified for Cyclospora contamination in food served at Taco Bell restaurants in five Midwestern states.

The FDA has notified Taylor Farms and continues working with the firm to ensure product implicated in this outbreak has been removed from the market. FDA and state partners continue to collect and analyze product samples.

As of July 19, 2026, there are no confirmed positive sample results for product testing for Cyclospora, according to the FDA, which updated its findings online.

FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive."

Taylor Fresh Foods’ recall notice included Marketside-brand product available at Walmart:

12-oz and 24-oz Iceberg Salad with Best if Used By dates 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026

8-oz and 16-oz Shredded Lettuce with Best if Used By dates July 18th to Aug 3rd 2026

Products with the potential to be contaminated with the diarrhea-causing parasite were shipped to 27 states including Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New Jersey, the California-based company said in a statement Friday.

"We are actively removing the implicated products," the statement said, adding that the company has stopped sourcing lettuce from an implicated lot in central Mexico.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Infection have linked the outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Michigan, as well as four other states.

Local perspective:

As of Friday, July 17:

5,0002 cases reported in Michigan

As of July 17, 2026, 102 reported cases indicated they had been hospitalized

Last Thursday the FDA issued a statement warning against eating Taco Bell lettuce at Michigan locations.

Dig deeper:

More than 1,644 sick people in this outbreak reported eating at Taco Bell locations in 5 states.

FDA's traceback investigation has identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico used by these Taco Bell locations.

The FDA is working directly with the supplier to determine if contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce went to other places, while Taco Bell is working to stop using this lettuce.

Other food items that could be ruled out have been identified as other sources of the infection.