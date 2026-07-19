1 dead after high-speed, chain-reaction four-vehicle crash on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles that were traveling at a high rate of speed late Saturday night in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.
The backstory:
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Brush Street and Woodward Avenue.
What we know:
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the other drivers were not immediately available.
What they're saying:
"This serves as another tragic reminder of the dangers of excessive speed," Michigan State Police said in a social media post. "Speeding significantly reduces your ability to react and increases the severity of crashes. Slow down, stay focused and help keep Michigan's roadways safe."
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information came from Michigan State Police.