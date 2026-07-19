1 dead after high-speed, chain-reaction four-vehicle crash on I-94 in Detroit

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The Brief One person died in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash just before 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Brush Street and Woodward Avenue. Michigan State Police said the vehicles involved were traveling at a high rate of speed The crash remains under investigation.



One person is dead after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles that were traveling at a high rate of speed late Saturday night in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Brush Street and Woodward Avenue.

What we know:

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other drivers were not immediately available.

What they're saying:

"This serves as another tragic reminder of the dangers of excessive speed," Michigan State Police said in a social media post. "Speeding significantly reduces your ability to react and increases the severity of crashes. Slow down, stay focused and help keep Michigan's roadways safe."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.