Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality will worsen Monday, storms arrive overnight

Wildfire smoke lingers today, and an Air Quality Advisory remains in effect.

This is nothing like the historic smoke we dealt with late last week and if the weekend levels didn't brother you, this likely won't either, but some of the plume over West Michigan will recirculate back into the area and likely push air quality into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category this afternoon.

Then our attention turns to storms arriving after midnight.

They’ll move through overnight and should wrap up during the early part of Tuesday morning’s commute. Severe weather is possible, but far from guaranteed. In these overnight setups, storms often struggle to maintain their strength as they move into Southeast Michigan.

We’re under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with damaging winds the primary concern and a much lower tornado threat.

Isolated to scattered storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon before fading Tuesday night. Behind them, a cooler midweek pattern settles in, with highs dropping into the 70s on Wednesday.

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