The Brief The FDA is advising people not to eat iceberg lettuce from Taco Bells in five states, including Michigan. The investigation is tied to Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia. The outbreak may have originated from a lettuce supplier.



Consumers should avoid eating shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell locations in Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia.

That's the new advisory from the Food and Drug Administration after an investigation into an explosion of Cyclospora cases in Michigan.

The FDA's guidance comes following an investigation that revealing a lettuce supplier of the fast food brand was identified as a possible source of thousands of Cyclosporiasis cases in this state and beyond.

FDA: Avoid Taco Bell lettuce in these states

Big picture view:

Both the FDA and CDC have been working with state and local health agencies to track down where the spreading illness started from.

Five states have shouldered the bulk of the Cyclosporiasis cases.

The outbreak started when illnesses originated from May 13 and continuing into mid-July. They said Michigan "analyzed food exposure details from 190 of the cases who reported eating at Taco Bell and shared these findings with CDC."

An analysis of the ingredients in those meals found 90% of those interviewed had consumed iceberg lettuce.

The federal government is working directly with the supplier to determine if any contaminated iceberg lettuce remains on the market.

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Michigan Outbreak on Thursday

New cases of cyclosporiasis continue to be reported across the United States, with numbers in Michigan continuing to grow.

An additional 550 cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – while the hospitalized cases have more than doubled in the past week.

Cyclosporiasis lettuce tips

MDHHS released several recommendations to reduce the possibility of being exposed to the illness.

For lettuce and salad greens:

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: Taco Bell investigated as lettuce emerges as possible source of cyclosporiasis outbreak

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.