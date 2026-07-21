Cyclosporiasis Michigan outbreak: Case count at 6,571 Tuesday

The Brief Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan continue to be reported, with more than 400 new cases reported Tuesday. That puts the case count for this outbreak at more than 6,500 people in Michigan. The FDA is continuing to investigate the source, and says to not eat recalled lettuce and to ask restaurants the source of lettuce if you don’t know.



The cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan continues to expand, with cases topping more than 6,500 Tuesday.

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak

Cyclosporiasis outbreak as a foodborne parasitic illness caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis as an outbreak with contaminated food or water resulting in explosive diarrhea and digestive illness. (Getty Images)

By the numbers:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,571 cases Tuesday, which is up from just over 6,100 on Monday.

The state didn’t have new hospitalization numbers yet, and said 102 people had been hospitalized as of last week.

Is the cyclospora outbreak over?

What we know:

New cases are continuing to be reported in Michigan. Over the weekend, health officials received more than 1,000 new reports of cases and more than 400 cases were reported Tuesday.

Taylor Farms has issued a voluntary recall of its iceberg lettuce products sourced from central Mexico because of a potential link to the outbreak, though over the weekend the FDA said the Taylor Farms lettuce sample provided a false positive .

READ MORE: Cyclosporiasis: FDA says Taylor Farms lettuce sample provided 'false positive'

What we don't know:

The timeline of when these new patients first started experiencing symptoms is unclear.

Health officials haven’t pointed yet to any other possible contaminated sources that could be linked to the outbreak.

Meanwhile:

The FDA says not to eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico as its investigation continues, and to not eat recalled lettuce at any Taco Bell location or other restaurants.

And experts say the Cyclospora parasite does not leave behind any culturable samples and no genetic fingerprints, which forces officials to rely almost exclusively on patient interviews instead of lab confirmation. This is making it difficult to trace the outbreak.

READ MORE: Why the US cyclospora outbreak is difficult to trace

What you can do:

If you don’t know the source of the iceberg lettuce, the FDA recommends asking the restaurant.

What lettuce has been recalled?

Big picture view:

Taylor Farms de Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora.

You can see a complete list of affected products on the FDA’s website here .

Dig deeper:

MDHHS released several recommendations to reduce the possibility of being exposed to the illness.

For lettuce and salad greens:

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.