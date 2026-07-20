Selfridge service members attacked by Iranian missiles during Middle East deployment

The Brief Members of Selfridge Air National Guard Base deployed in the Middle East took cover during missile strikes from Iran. The father of one of the soldiers described the sky as glowing orange following the bombings.



Amid fighting in Iran and the U.S. war campaign in the Middle East, nearly a hundred service members have been injured, and multiple people have died.

A recent attack on a U.S. base hit too close to home for families of service members from Selfridge Air National Guard Base who have been deployed since March.

Video from the night of the missile strikes shows the sky illuminated as explosions can be heard.

Selfridge members take fire

What they're saying:

Paul Rowse has a son who is deployed overseas with a unit from the national guard base.

He said his son was working when the members came under fire from Iranian missiles and drones that sent them running for cover. Some members were left with only the clothes on their backs as their housing sustained serious damage.

"They got to the bunker and some missiles got through - they were not intercepted by the air defense artillery that was there and some got through - but the majority hit in housing areas and not on any aircraft or any runway," said Rowse.

"There were several soldiers that lost everything - that the fires were actually burning rooms and personal belongings down to the ground," he added.

What we know:

Paul's son was able to quickly get word to his father that he and the others from Selfridge had lost belongings, but were okay. They're now living in tents and surviving on food rations.

Related article

U.S. Service members killed in Middle East

The Pentagon identified two U.S. Army soldiers killed while in action last week following an attack at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.

Those killed were 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

The White House said Monday that the soldier's remains will return to Dover Air Force Base Tuesday evening and President Trump will attend the dignified transfer.

Details of the attack, outside the use of ballistic missiles and drones, were not released.

Several other service members were also injured, and the military said one person was missing and "unidentified remains" were found Sunday and were being examined.