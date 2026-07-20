Drowning investigated at Stony Creek Metropark

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The Brief A 48-year-old man drowned at Stony Creek Metropark Sunday. A park official said he was kayaking when he went into the water. Further details are being investigated.



A drowning at Stony Creek Metropark over the weekend is being investigated.

Stony Creek drowning

What they're saying:

An official with the park told FOX 2 a 48-year-old man from Shelby Township died.

What we know:

The drowning happened Sunday when officials said he was kayaking and went into the water, did not resurface and disappeared from the sight of nearby witnesses.

His body was recovered after about an hour.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not given.

An autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Big picture view:

Stony Creek Metropark is mostly in Washington Township and Oakland Township, with a small portion in Shelby Township. The 500-acre Stony Creek Lake is at the center of the park.