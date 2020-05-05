DDR helping new dogs find homes, and already-placed dogs keep homes during pandemic

Detroit Dog Rescue is busy as ever during the pandemic, trying to find forever homes via virtual adoption home checks. They're also working to help families struggling to care for or feed their dogs right now, too.

Since the shelter has re-opened the virtual adoptions about 10 days ago, close to 40 dogs have already been adopted out.

"We just connect with people through Facetime or Zoom and we talk to them and talk to their family and see if they're a good fit for their dog and if their dog is a good fit for them - and that's how we're matching dogs and people right now," Kristina Rinaldi from DDR explains.

With 60 dogs in foster care, 24 at the shelter and 24 more at medical boarding, Rinaldi says they are looking for more homes. This weekend is their Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelter event, meaning the adoption fee for adult dogs is just $25.

The first step for those interested is to fill out an application. They you'll get a video call.

"We'll talk to you about your family, we'll talk to you about the dog you're interested in and then this weekend we will pair you up with your best friend," Rinaldi says.

They're also working to keep people paired with their best friends during this difficult time. Rinaldi says some people have lost their jobs, and with no income they're trying to surrender their pets at the shelter.

"Hey, if people just need food, first home is best home. Let's keep these dogs out of the shelter in the first place," she says. "Why would we take a dog out of a loving home simply because you can't feed the dog? We'll provide you with dog food."

Rinaldi says they are working with partners to make sure dogs have enough food and can stay in their homes. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday and they're asking for $15 donations, which are being matched by a number of businesses.

"We're asking for $15 donations because $15 provides a 100 lb. bag of dog food where we can help families that need our outreach, that need help during this time," Rinaldi says.

Rinaldi knows it's a lot to ask when so many are losing their jobs and struggling to get by but she says some of the animals are suffering, too.

"Fifteen dollars can do a lot. If you want to go to detroitdogrescue.com to donate, find your best friend, help with our outreach efforts, we are out here. We are still helping through COVID-19."

During a time of such uncertainty, dogs can definitely be that comfort and love many of us need.

"There's a lot of bad going on in the world and we understand that but when it comes to the dogs there's a lot of good going on too and we're happy to help."