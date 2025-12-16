Counterfeit cash printing operation busted in Detroit after spike in fake $100 bills leads to investigation

article

The Brief Three men are accused of making fake cash out of a Detroit home. Police found the home while investigating an influx of fake $100 bills in the Canton Township area. The house has been linked to fake cash passed at nearly 50 businesses in Southeast Michigan.



An investigation into counterfeit $100 bills around Canton Township led to a Detroit house where the fake cash was allegedly being printed.

Three suspects are now facing charges stemming from this operation.

The backstory:

Canton police launched an investigation in November after noticing an increase in fake $100 being passed at area businesses, and learned that nearby communities were also seeing an increase in these bills.

Officers worked with the Plymouth Township Police Department, Northville Township Police Department, and the United States Secret Service to link the fake bills to a home in the 17000 block of Salem in Detroit. This home was linked to fake bills passed at nearly 50 businesses around Southeast Michigan, police said.

Last week, police raided the home and allegedly found evidence of a counterfeit currency manufacturing operation, including printers, chemicals, tools, and ink. Stolen firearms were also discovered.

Police also arrested 26-year-old Darrion Daniels, 24-year-old Darrien Daniels, and 25-year-old Renard Scales during the execution of this search warrant.

All three men were charged with possessing counterfeit notes and possession of counterfeiting tools. Darion and Darrien are also facing weapons charges.

What's next:

The suspects received $10,000 personal recognizance bonds.

They are due back in court Dec. 30.