Dearborn Heights man dies after being pinned under construction truck in Birmingham

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The Brief One man is dead after getting pinned under a construction truck on Friday. When police arrived, they found a 57-year-old man from Dearborn Heights dead beneath the truck.



A man has died on Friday after getting pinned under a construction truck in Birmingham.

What they're saying:

On Oct. 2, Birmingham police say they received a call from the 800 block of Redding, with a report of a man being pinned under a construction truck. When police arrived, they found a 57-year-old man from Dearborn Heights dead beneath the truck.

Investigators say the driver experienced mechanical difficulties with one of the truck's lift axles. Officials say he pulled off onto the side of Redding to check on the malfunction and was trapped under the truck when the system turned back on.

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