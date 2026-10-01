Parents arraigned for 3-year-old bringing loaded gun to Canton daycare

The Brief Parents of a 3-year-old were arraigned Thursday after their son brought a loaded gun to daycare in Canton. Mother Rabab Al Zayad was charged with one count of Unsafe Storage, a 93-day misdemeanor. Father Brand Ely, a Detroit police officer, is charged with one count of Fourth Degree Child Abuse, a one-year misdemeanor.



The parents of a toddler who brought a handgun to a Canton daycare center this week, faced a judge Thursday.

The backstory:

Rabab Al Zayad and Brandon Ely were arraigned on charges in connection to their 3-year-old son bringing the loaded gun to daycare in his backpack Monday morning.

Investigators say the defendants' son found and removed a holstered handgun from his backpack while in his classroom at Children's World Early Learning Center on Sheldon Road.

A teacher observed the handgun, intervened and notified the police.

Al Zayad was charged with one count of Unsafe Storage, a 93-day misdemeanor, and Ely was charged with one count of Fourth Degree Child Abuse, a one-year misdemeanor.

Judge Joe Barone set both defendants $10,000 unsecured personal bonds and both are to surrender their firearms while the case is pending.

Father is Detroit Police Officer

Dig deeper:

In court it was learned that Ely, a veteran of the Detroit Police Department, has nine guns inside their home. He told Barone that they are stored in three different gun safes.

The defense attorney requested that he keep a firearm for work, but was denied.

"I understand the position that he would like to retain a firearm," Barone said. "But given the nature of the allegations and the nature of the offense, I think it is appropriate at this time that both not have, or possess, any firearms."

Their next court date is scheduled for October 30, 2026.

Parents Brandon Ely, left, and Rabab Al Zayad in court.

"While this incident was unintentional, the responsibility for the safe and secure storage of firearms rests unequivocally with the firearm owner," said Joseph Bialy, Canton director of Police Services in a statement. "Fortunately, this incident concluded without physical injury; however, it was undoubtedly a traumatic experience for all parties involved."

Detroit Police Respond

What they're saying:

The Detroit police responded with a statement saying that Ely will not be allowed a firearm at work for the time being.

"The Detroit Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred in another jurisdiction involving one of our officers. The officer has been placed on administrative duty, no gun status while we actively review this matter. If it is determined that the officer violated department policy or the law, that individual will be held accountable.



"The Detroit Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the public’s trust. We hold our officers to the highest standards—both on and off-duty—and remain unwavering in our commitment to the principle that no one is above the law."

What you can do:

Canton police urge gun owners to safely store firearms, offering free resources.

In addition to offering free gun safety locks, the Canton Police Department has additional firearm safety information available HERE including a link to various locations around that state that provide free gun safety locks.

"This incident serves as an important reminder of the serious consequences that can result from an unsecured firearm and underscores the critical importance of responsible firearm storage and safety," said Joseph Bialy, director of police services.