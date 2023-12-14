Expand / Collapse search

Dearborn man wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Powerball prize

Published 
Lottery
FOX 2 Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Michigan Lottery ticket bought at a Fraser 7-Eleven won a Dearborn man $1 million. 

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, matched the five white balls in the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing. 

Related

These Michigan Lottery scratch-offs may be perfect stocking stuffers -- all have $1 million prizes
article

These Michigan Lottery scratch-offs may be perfect stocking stuffers -- all have $1 million prizes

If you're still looking to put a little extra something in someone's stocking this year, the Michigan Lottery could turn your $10 gift into something much bigger. These are the scratch-off tickets that still have $1 million and more for you or your family to win!

The prize was won during the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run that began July 22 and ended Oct. 11. During the jackpot run, Michigan Lottery players won more than $13 million in prizes, including six prizes of $1 million or more.

The winning ticket was bought at  7-Eleven at 34951 Garfield Rd. in Fraser.

Watch FOX 2 News Live