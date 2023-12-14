Dearborn man wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Powerball prize

A Michigan Lottery ticket bought at a Fraser 7-Eleven won a Dearborn man $1 million.

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, matched the five white balls in the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing.

The prize was won during the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run that began July 22 and ended Oct. 11. During the jackpot run, Michigan Lottery players won more than $13 million in prizes, including six prizes of $1 million or more.

The winning ticket was bought at 7-Eleven at 34951 Garfield Rd. in Fraser.