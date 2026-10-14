Dearborn police drone tracks down home break-in suspect for arrest in new video

The Brief Newly released police video by Dearborn shows its Drone as First Responder program in action. A home invasion suspect in the early morning of Oct. 7 was reported breaking into a home. The drone located the invidual and tracked him until police were able to arrest him.



A newly released video by Dearborn police shows its first-responder drone technology in action during a recent home invasion.

The backstory:

Video from the early morning hours of Oct. 7 show the view from above responding to reports of a break-in attempt near McMillan and Oak streets.

The drone response with its infrared camera captures the movements of the suspect, including attempts to hide while ground units made their way to the area.

Finally he was located in some bushes and arrested without incident.

Police say the suspect had already broken into one home and tried to enter another one that night.

He was charged on Oct. 9 with home invasion, possession of burglatory tools and fourth habitual offender, given a $250,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest he was out on parole, having been convicted of multiple home invasions, police said.

" Great teamwork by our emergency dispatchers, night shift officers, and DFR personnel," said the Dearborn PD post. "Watch the video to see how Drone as First Responder technology helped bring this incident to a safe conclusion."