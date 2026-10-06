Dearborn police video shows drone response assistance in fleeing suspects

The Brief A Dearborn police video released Monday shows the Drone as First Responder program in action. The drone video is combined with footage from both dashcam and officer bodycams. In the video fleeing suspects are tracked down and arrested with the assistance of the police drone.



Not every police department has easy access to helicopter assistance, and in many cases drones can get in the air quicker for a more immediate response.

The backstory:

A newly released Dearborn police video on Monday shows how the Drone as First Responder program helps to have an eye in the sky.

Within 60 seconds, a drone can get in the air and be on its way responding to a police situation.

In the Sept. 12 night incident, two suspects fleeing from officers are seen getting tracked down, as drone video is edited with dash cam and bodycam footage from responding officers on the ground.

"DFR gives our officers another valuable tool to respond to rapidly changing situations while helping reduce unnecessary risk to officers, motorists, pedestrians, and the community," said Dearborn police in a Facebook post.

Police Drone Video Details

Dig deeper:

The video opens with the suspects in a white sedan performing a U-turn and fleeing from a traffic stop attempt on Michigan Avenue near Schaefer.

Next we see the view from above as the drone spots the suspects between garages with the vehicle.

Ground officer: "You said that the ride is backed up in the drive(way)?"

Second officer using drone's camera: "They're right in front of the vehicle trying to throw a tarp over the vehicle," Yeah, he's back there. If we go in now, we can get him."

Police units with lights on, arrive at the scene and quickly take the suspects into custody.

"In this video, officers encountered a fleeing vehicle that presented a potential danger to the community," A post on Dearborn's Facebook said. "With DFR overhead, officers were able to maintain visual awareness of the vehicle from a safe distance, reducing the need for officers to remain in close pursuit.

"The drone continued to provide real-time updates, allowing officers to coordinate their response and ultimately take the offender into custody safely."

Dearborn police have six drones for use in the program.

The aerial drones can deploy from anywhere in the city within 2.5 minutes to provide information during violent crimes, traffic crashes, missing persons and property break-ins.

Screenshot from Dearborn police Facebook page video

The Source: Information for this report is from the Dearborn Police Department.

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