Dearborn street racers caught on video, leading to cars impounded

The Brief Three drivers in Dearborn were weaving in and out of traffic in their fast cars in Metro Detroit. It was all caught on another driver's dashcam. The driver of the red truck was hit by another car but wasn’t hurt.



A joyride turned into a street race in Dearborn and the drivers did not know a dashcam was watching. From there on, it was all downhill for them.

Big picture view:

Three drivers were weaving in and out of traffic in their fast cars in Metro Detroit. They didn’t know each other, but they thought it would be a fun time.

However, on Wednesday night, Dearborn police were having the last laugh.

Unbeknownst to the three drivers, another with a dashcam caught the chaos earlier in the month along Ford Road near Evergreen.

In the video, the driver of the red truck that was hit by another car was not hurt.

Investigators were able to leverage the dashcam video to track two of the drivers outside of Dearborn and impound their vehicles. They were also cited for traffic violations.

What they're saying:

Police are still looking for the third driver.

"A great example of the public really coming and helping law enforcement and helping another innocent driver who was a victim," said Corporal Dan Bartok. "Many, many people have dashcams now. It’s a tool that’s available out there, and we welcome that. We understand we can’t do that job alone—we need the participation and active cooperation of the public."

If your car was ever impounded, it’s not cheap, and you’re on the hook for the tow fee, storage fee, and any administrative costs, plus paying or fighting whatever tickets you might get in the process.

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