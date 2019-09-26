Delicious mystery solved: Egg and ice cream vocalists revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2

The Season 2 premiere of FOX’s masked celebrity singing competition “The Masked Singer” had its first two big reveals as the egg pulled a Humpty Dumpty and cracked under pressure while the ice cream melted away when the singers’ true identities were no longer concealed.

As the egg scrambled to steal the show and the ice cream froze up, the two delicious contestants just couldn’t seem to win over the judges’ hearts.

As fans cheered “take it off!” while waiting to see who was behind the masks, none other than Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir came out of his shell as the egg.

Professional gamer Ninja, dressed in the ice cream costume, couldn’t convince the judges to eat up his performance.

“Disappointing I lost, I’m kind of excited I don’t have to wear him again, but I do love him,” said Weir, recalling his egg-stra moment in the extravagant egg costume designed to look like fabergé.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, so it was really awesome and incredible,” said Ninja, who added that he’s going to miss making people laugh and smile, just like ice cream.

“You have a lot to offer besides protein,” said panelist Jenny McCarthy on Weir’s performance.

